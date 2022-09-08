Port Stephens Examiner
Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated September 9 2022 - 6:08am, first published September 8 2022 - 9:00pm
Excitement is building in Raymond Terrace as the Magpies C-grade team, minor premiers for 2022, head into their first grand final in eight years against Awabakal on Saturday, September 10. Picture by Turpin Photography.

Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League

Finals footy fever is building in Raymond Terrace where all of Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League's grand finals will be played out on Saturday, September 10, and among the lineup is the Port's own Fingal Bay Bomboras ladies and Raymond Terrace Magpies men.

Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

