Finals footy fever is building in Raymond Terrace where all of Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League's grand finals will be played out on Saturday, September 10, and among the lineup is the Port's own Fingal Bay Bomboras ladies and Raymond Terrace Magpies men.
Not only will the senior Raymond Terrace Magpies and Ravens rugby league club help host the 10 grand final games, but it will field its first team in the premiership decider in eight years.
The club's C-grade men's team, minor premiers for 2022, will take on Newcastle rivals Awabakal on field one at Lakeside Sporting Complex from 1.55pm on Saturday.
The Fingal Bay Bomboras ladies league tag team will create history when they run onto the field on Saturday as they appear in their first ever grand final since forming in 2018.
The Bommies will take on Stroud Raiders in the B-grade tag final on field two at Lakeside from 10.30am.
Entry into Lakeside will cost $5 per adult and $2 for concessions. Children aged 16 and under are free. There will be a free jumping castle.
After a delayed start to Hunter Rugby's finals series due to rain, the Medowie Marauders will finally get a chance to secure their spot grand final berth this Saturday, September 10.
Hunter Rugby's divisional minor premiers for 2022, the Marauders men will face the Newcastle Griffins in the qualifying final at No. 2 Sportsground in Newcastle at 10am.
The winner of the qualifying final will advance straight to the grand final, to be held September 24.
The Marauders are looking to add another premiership to the club's name following their divisional title win in 2020.
General admission tickets into the Hunter Rugby finals costs $10 for concession and $15 for adults. Children 17 years and younger are free.
The Port Stephens-based Northern Hawks will line up against the might of the Western Suburbs Rosellas in the Newcastle Rugby League reserve grade grand final on Sunday, September 11.
The team, which is seeking promotion into first grade in 2023, will take to the McDonald Jones Stadium field at 1.15pm.
Tickets into the grand final cost $20 (pre-booked) or $25 (on the day) for adults and $12.50-$15 for concessions. Children aged 4 to 16 are free of charge.
Emotions are high for the Nelson Bay Marlins after booking their first AFL grand final spot in nine years.
Coming off the back of a winless 2021 season, the senior men's team turned the tables and secured their place for the 2022 Black Diamond Plate fixture showdown following a win over Newcastle City last Saturday.
The Marlins have a week off before the big game on Saturday, September 17, wither in either Killarney Vale or Bateau Bay.
Their grand final opponent will be decided this Saturday's preliminary final between The Entrance Bateau Bay and Newcastle City.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
