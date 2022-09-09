Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Raymond Terrace's Morgan Clifford on track for 'best ever' athletics throwing season

September 9 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Talented Raymond Terrace Athletic Centre athlete Morgan Clifford has amassed 30 medals during the 2021-2022 season.

An "awesome year" and the "best ever" is how Morgan Clifford described his year in athletics.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.