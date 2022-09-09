An "awesome year" and the "best ever" is how Morgan Clifford described his year in athletics.
The talented Raymond Terrace Athletics Centre athlete has amassed a haul of 30 medals this season after successfully competing in numerous throws championships around the country - and he still has two to go.
Advertisement
Clifford started off the year well with a total of 13 medals from the country, state and national championships.
In April he travelled to Canberra for the ACT Masters Heavy Weight Pentathlon Championships.
This unique competition has five different weights - 20, 25, 35, 44 and 56 pounds - that are thrown three times each, like a hammer throw, to get an overall point score.
His 56 pound - just over 25 kilograms - throw of 6.7m was just 2 centimetres outside his personal best.
Clifford won his age group.
Later that month he travelled to Penrith for the NSW Masters Heavyweight Throws Pentathlon.
Conditions were less than ideal with competitors dealing with rain and mud. Despite this, Clifford returned home with a win.
A couple of weeks later the Raymond Terrace resident once again hit the highway north to Sydney, to Barden Ridge, this time for the NSW Masters Throws Pentathlon Championships.
Despite his throws being down on their usual distance due to the cold, windy conditions, his win was his second best Throws Pentathlon score.
His six medal haul at the Masters Events at the Oceania Championships in Mackay in early June was one of his most enjoyable. Particularly because the wet weather was not wet and miserable.
Clifford won gold in the weight throw and discus - achieving a personal best - silver in the javelin, high jump and shot put, which was a season best, and a bronze in the hammer.
At the combined NSW Masters and Australian Masters Indoors Throws Championships at Somersby on August 20-21, Clifford won four silver medals each in the state and national events.
His final two championships for the year will be in Brisbane during the October long weekend for the three-day Australian Masters Winter Throws Championships and the Pan Pacific Masters Games on the Gold Coast in November.
Surprisingly, Clifford is expecting an even more hectic 2023 as he plans to attend the Australian Masters Games in Cairns, the Great Barrier Reef Games in Cairns and the Alice Springs Masters Games.
Between his travels to championships, Clifford enjoys competing at Raymond Terrace Athletics Centre.
Registrations for the new athletics season are open online at lansw.com.au/raymond-terrace.
Advertisement
With Vi Barnett Field in Raymond Terrace, home to the athletics centre, still not dry enough for competition, the committee has decided to start the season on time but will use Maitland Athletics Centre for a few weeks.
The athletics season will start on Saturday, September 10.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.