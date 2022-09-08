Harmonie Baker is one of those people who have known since they were a child what they wanted to do when they grew up.
The year 12 Tomaree High School student wants to train to become a forensics coroner.
Advertisement
But despite the career certainty the 17-year-old has had since she was five, there remains uncertainty about leaving school and moving into the next stage of her life.
That was until she attended NRL School to Work's Inspire Day on Thursday, September 8.
"I've been feeling quite overwhelmed thinking about my HSC, leaving school, about university, what to do next," Miss Baker said.
"But I feel a lot more confident and reassured after being able to talk to someone from the University of Newcastle that I'm on the right track, that there will still be support available to me, that there's options if I don't receive the ATAR I need to get into the course I want to study."
NRL School to Work is an education and employment program that uses rugby league to support young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. The program, in its 10th year, is supported by the Newcastle Knights.
In its first ever Inspire Day, NRL School to Work gave ATSI students involved in its program an opportunity to link with industry employers.
Much like a careers expo, ATSI teenagers from Port Stephens, Newcastle and Maitland schools were able to speak with representatives from the Defence sector, TAFE and university, NSW Transport and Port Stephens Council about job opportunities available to them.
Kiera Multari, NRL School to Work's business development officer, said the Inspire Day connected kids from the Hunter with businesses and industries in the region that are already recruiting to fill their future workforce.
"We'd been talking with industries in the Hunter who are all saying they have years of work that they need to fill. On my side, we have continuous participants coming through our program. It's a perfect relationship," she said.
"The Inspire Day is a day to expose our participants, these young people, to industries so they can make more informed decisions on what they want to do once they finish school."
The Williamtown-based BAE Systems, which sustains Hawk Lead-In fighter aircraft and plays an integral role in maintaining Australia's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter fleet, has previously flagged that it needs to employ more than 400 skilled workers to maintain the aircraft in the next 10 years.
The defence and security company, the major sponsor of Thursday's Inspire Day held at Murrook Culture Centre in Williamtown, is a regular participant of careers days to help Hunter students studying STEM subjects see themselves working in the region's fast growing aerospace industry.
Andrew Chapman, BAE's director of aircraft sustainment and training, said the Inspire Day helped to break down barriers ATSI students faced in following an industry career.
"This is about making sure our local Indigenous kids can see themselves in these sorts of roles," he said. "That they can talk to people who are doing these jobs, find out the next steps in gaining a traineeship or apprenticeship, that it breaks down the barriers between our Indigenous youth and industry."
Advertisement
For Miss Baker, a Wiradjuri woman who has been involved with the NRL School to Work program for two years, her goal is not to enter an industry career.
But she said she still got a lot out of attending the Inspire Day.
"It has been really beneficial," she said. "I was able to speak with someone from the University of Newcastle, to confirm that it offers the course I want to study and what I can do if I can't get into that course right away. It was a great opportunity."
Following a rotation that saw every student get an opportunity to speak each industry partner, of which there were 12, the students had an opportunity to meet with the Newcastle Knights NRLW team.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.