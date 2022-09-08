Deeps Engineering is turning its stackable planters pink again this October to support the breast cancer cause.
The family owned and operated plastic injection molding company in Salamander Bay raised $500 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation last year by selling their usually green Stack-N-Pots in the colour pink.
So popular was last year's fundraiser that the company is once again selling pink Stack-N-Pots in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
But first they need to know how many to make.
Pre-orders for pink Stack-N-Pots are currently available through online at deepsengineering.com.au/our-products.
The Stack-N-Pot sets are $15 each. Postage is $5.
From that, $5 from pot set sold will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
'All pre-orders must be paid for to secure the limited edition sets and will be available to be picked up/shipped out in the month of October," Rachel Jameson from Deeps Engineering said.
