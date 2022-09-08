Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Community/Your news

Probus Club of Nelson Bay back to enjoying outings

September 8 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members and friends of the Probus Club of Nelson Bay enjoying lunch at Salamander Tavern on August 25.

The Probus Club of Nelson Bay enjoyed a great outing for lunch at Salamander Tavern on August 25.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.