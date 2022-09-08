The Probus Club of Nelson Bay enjoyed a great outing for lunch at Salamander Tavern on August 25.
There were 46 members and partners who attended.
They appreciated being able to gather after the resisticions of COVID, Ken Shadler from the group said, adding that "everyone enjoyed their meal".
Also one member, Grahame Smith, celebrated his 90th birthday.
The club is looking forward to more outings and dine outs now.
The Nelson Bay Probus club is for active retirees. It is a men's club offering fun, friendship and fellowship.
Meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month at Nelson Bay Bowling Club starting at 10am.
New members are welcome.
