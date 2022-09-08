A total of $3200 has been raised by participants of Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary's regal and fun fashion parade held in Nelson Bay on September 2.
The popular event was attended by 105 ladies who enjoyed a high tea and fashion parade featuring season styles from Donna-Lou.
The day featured dressing up, petite delights, pastries, cucumber sandwiches and cakes all served on delicate china, cups, saucers, and plates.
The guest speaker was Port Stephens MP Kate Washington.
Conversation was light and happy.
A fun, chatty day whilst being a successful fundraiser for our the Nelson Bay community hospital.
The profits of the day will help fund the hospital's wish list. This includes comforts for relatives of patients in the palliative care unit and upgrading the furniture and heating and cooling in the Queensland room.
The hospital auxiliary meets monthly. For more information contact Jayne on 0409 362 245.
