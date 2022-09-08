Port Stephens Examiner
Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary fashion parade and high team raises $3200 for Nelson Bay hospital

Updated September 9 2022 - 2:18am, first published September 8 2022 - 9:30pm
A total of $3200 has been raised by participants of Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary's regal and fun fashion parade held in Nelson Bay on September 2.

