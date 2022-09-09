The Port Stephens Friendship Group held its annual general meeting at the start of September to appoint a new committee.
Fifty-one members accepted the nominations and the new committee was set.
This week to celebrate the new committee the group held a change-over lunch at Negronis restaurant Nelson Bay where re-elected president Keith Hobbs praised the old committee for helping him during a difficult year of COVID, rain and other problems.
He also congratulated the committee for their great efforts in producing terrific trips, activities and events and most all friendship.
The new committee consists of:
Mr Hobbs said he was looking forward to the new committee producing a great year with exciting visits, activities and events to produce what the group stands for: lots of chatter, laughter, getting together and fun.
To complete the luncheon the members wished Shirley Parrott a happy 90th birthday, demonstrating how the groups friendship remains for a long time.
Anyone interested in joining the group can contact Keith Hobbs on 0417 439 632.
