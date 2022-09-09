Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Friendship Group appoints new committee

Updated September 9 2022 - 2:23am, first published 12:00am
The new Port Stephens Friendship Group committee: front, Jan Barnett, middle from left ot right, Rita Harvey, Keith Hobbs and Carol Hokin, back left to right, Sue-Anne Rowan, Noelene Male, Loraine Goldsworthy and Rhonda Goodwin.

The Port Stephens Friendship Group held its annual general meeting at the start of September to appoint a new committee.

