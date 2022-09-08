There has been a worldwide outpouring of grief that the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II has died.
Her death on Thursday afternoon (UK time) comes after 70 years on the throne. She was 96 years old.
Elton John is among those to pay tribute and he said he is deeply saddened at the Queen's death.
"She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth," he wrote on Twitter.
"Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also paid tribute to the monarch.
"Australian hearts go out to the people of the United Kingdom who mourn today, knowing they will feel they part of what makes their nation whole," he said.
Mr Albanese and Australia's Governor General David Hurley will travel to the UK for the Queen's funeral.
In his tribute, UK singer Mick Jagger recalls watching the Queen during her wedding highlights on TV.
"I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family," he wrote on Twitter.
Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama posted a touching tribute.
"Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty's dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service," he said on Twitter.
"Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time."
President Joe Biden said in a world of constant change, she was a "steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Brittons".
"She was the first British monarch to whom people all around the world could feel a personal and immediate connection," he said on Twitter.
There's a million tales to tell and I'm enjoying bringing them to you. News tips always welcome, get in touch on social or email me at: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
