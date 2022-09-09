Hunter Sports High came from behind to beat Tomaree High School 12-8 in the final of the Steve Merrick Cup at No.2 Sportsground on Wednesday, September 7.
Tomaree led 3-0 at half-time but tries to Max Fines and Tallis Evans were enough for Hunter Sports High to win the regional under-16s competition for a second time.
Mathias Norton, Ian Beale, Keelan Waldron and captain Harry Beckett were strong for the winners.
Hunter Valley Grammar won the plate competition and St Catherine's won the bowl.
"We had 12 sides and about 250 kids involved and will expand on that next year," NSW rugby development officer Brent Dale said.
"There were a lot of talented kids and rep players on show. For a lot of the traditional rugby league schools it was the first chance for their kids to play rugby.
"We have a sevens comp in Maitland on September 19-20 with 20 schools and 72 teams entered."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
