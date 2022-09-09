Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Rugby union: Hunter Sports High rally to beat Tomaree High and collect second Steve Merrick Cup

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated September 9 2022 - 6:12am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tomaree High may have been beaten in the final of the under-16 Steve Merrick Cup, but their heads held high.

Hunter Sports High came from behind to beat Tomaree High School 12-8 in the final of the Steve Merrick Cup at No.2 Sportsground on Wednesday, September 7.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.