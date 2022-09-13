A stoic woman who gave a "remarkable lifetime of service" is how the Port's elected officials were remembering Queen Elizabeth II following her death.
The 96-year-old, who served as Queen for 70 years, died in the early hours the morning on Friday, September 9, Australian time.
Meryl Swanson, the federal member for Paterson, said the Queen had struck her as a "stoic and dedicated monarch" with a "deep sense of duty", a "love of animals" and a "sense of humour".
"Such was my affection for her that I wrote to her when I was a little girl, and was pleased to receive a letter back from her Lady in Waiting from Buckingham Palace," Ms Swanson said.
"She promised in her own words that whether her life was long or short, she would dedicate it to service and that she did."
Portraits of the Queen are available to request through Ms Swanson's office. They are subject to availability. A condolence book is also open to sign at the office in Sturgeon Street, Raymond Terrace.
"All are welcome to sign the book and use my office as a space for a moment of reflection," Ms Swanson said.
"The condolences will be collated and sent to Buckingham Palace. The Commonwealth will also archive messages, which may be displayed at its national institutions such as the National Library of Australia to form a lasting record of this moment in history."
A condolence motion will be passed in parliament in October, of which Ms Swanson is listed to speak to. She will also sign a condolence book on behalf of Paterson in parliament.
Condolence books will also be open to residents to sign at the Raymond Terrace, Tomaree and Tilligerry libraries plus Port Stephens Council's administration building until September 23.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said the council will officially acknowledge the Queen's death at the September 13 meeting.
"Reigning for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II has been a constant in the lives of generations of people," he said.
"I know there are many Port Stephens residents who were among the thousands lining the streets to welcome the Queen and Prince Phillip when they visited Newcastle for the first time in February 1954.
"The condolences of our community will be sent to the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet where they will be collated and sent to Buckingham Palace to be archived by the Commonwealth."
The Australian Flag at the council's administration building was lowered to half-mast on Friday morning after the official announcement of the Queen's death and will remain at half-mast until Tuesday, September 20.
Port Stephens MP Kate Washington said of the Queen's passing: "The world has lost an extraordinary woman".
Queen Elizabeth II began her reign over the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms, including Australia, in February 1952. She visited Australia on 16 occasions, the first in 1954 and the last in 2011.
There are photos of Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in Williamtown during the royal visits in 1970 and 1977.
King Charles III, the eldest of Elizabeth's four children, is Australia's new monarch following her death.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced that Australians will be given a one-off public holiday on Thursday, September 22 to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The day will officially be called the "National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty The Queen".
The announcement came on the day that King Charles III was officially proclaimed as Australia's new sovereign during a ceremony at Parliament House on Sunday, September 11.
The world has been rocked by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II... She struck me as a stoic and dedicated monarch with a deep sense of duty, a love of animals, and a sense of humour.- Meryl Swanson
Do you have a Port Stephens connection to the Queen? Perhaps you're a passionate royalist, saw her in Port Stephens or travelled to Newcastle during her visits, have a photo of the Queen or hold an impressive collection of Queenly goods - we want to know. Email the details to emwatts@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.