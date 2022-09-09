A stoic woman who gave a "remarkable lifetime of service" is how the Port's elected members of parliament were remembering Queen Elizabeth II following her death.
The 96-year-old, who served as Queen for 70 years, died in the early hours of Friday morning Australian Eastern Standard Time.
Meryl Swanson, the federal member for Paterson, said on Friday morning that the Queen had struck her as a "stoic and dedicated monarch" with a "deep sense of duty", a "love of animals" and a "sense of humour".
"Such was my affection for her that I wrote to her when I was a little girl, and was pleased to receive a letter back from her Lady in Waiting from Buckingham Palace," Ms Swanson said.
"She promised in her own words that whether her life was long or short, she would dedicate it to service and that she did."
Ms Swanson extended her "sincere condolences" to the Royal family.
A spokesman for Ms Swanson said "subject to availability", portraits of the Queen, of which federally elected members receive an allocation each financial year, are available to request through the Raymond Terrace office.
A condolence motion will be passed in parliament in October, of which Ms Swanson is listed to speak to.
She will also sign a condolence book on behalf of Paterson in parliament in October.
Port Stephens state member of parliament, Kate Washington, said of the Queen's passing: "The world has lost an extraordinary woman".
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was queen of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms, including Australia, since her reign began in February 1952.
She visited Australia on 16 occasions - in 1954, 1963, 1970, 1973, 1974, 1977, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1986, 1988, 1992, 2000, 2002, 2006 and 2011.
There are photos of Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in Williamtown during the royal visits in 1970 and 1977.
King Charles III, the eldest of Elizabeth's four children, is Australia's new monarch following the death of the Queen.
It is the first change in nation's head of state for more than seven decades.
Flags are flying at half mast across Australia, and while the country is not likely to observe an official mourning period, a national memorial is expected.
