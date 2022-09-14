The Fingal Bay Bomboras ladies league tag team powered to a history-making grand final win on Saturday, playing an almost faultless game to deliver a decisive defeat to the Stroud Raiders.
The determined Bay team showed no nerves as they took to the field for their first ever grand final appearance since forming five years ago, and put on a clinical performance to clinch the premiership with a 40-6 win.
"What can I say?," Bomboras captain Grace Parfitt said after the game. "It's been five years in the making and we finally did it, and we did it with our best performance ever.
"We knew it was going to be tough. Stroud, you guys always bring it. We always have a great game with you regardless of the scoreline."
The Bomboras were able to field a complete team for the grand fingal game, the first time in six weeks, which was played at Lakeside Sporting Complex in Raymond Terrace on September 10.
Fingal Bay started strongly and raced to a 16-0 lead by half time.
Grace O'Flaherty's kicking game provided the Bomboras with great field position to launch their attacking raids.
The Bomboras did not let up in the second half, crossing the tryline another five times.
Stroud's lone try of the game, scored by Alexis Green and converted by Tylah Harrison, came with 15 minutes left to play.
Among Fingal Bay's dual try scorers on Saturday was flying winger Daetonya Mayer and middle forward Raegan McIlwaine. Both scored a brace.
Other try scorers for the Bay included Nicole Jagoszewski, Emjay Walters, Neve Fenton and player of the final Michelle Sproule.
Marnie Parfitt added to the total by kicking four goals.
The hard work and dedication the team put in during the season, under the guidance of coach Blaine O'Flaherty, saw the Bomboras lift the silverware in Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League's B-grade grand final.
They were cheered on by a strong crowd of supporters wearing Bomboras colours and armed with signs and pom poms.
At the end of game presentation, Parfitt thanked the Stroud team, officials and the Bomboras supporters.
She also thanked coach O'Flaherty who has been with the team since 2019.
"We worked so hard for you to get you this win. We're so proud."
After lifting the cup, the Bomboras sang their team song.
