The Fingal Bay Bomboras ladies have claimed their first premiership.
The Bomboras showed no nerves as they went into their first ever grand final since forming five years ago at Lakeside Sporting Complex in Raymond Terrace on Saturday, September 10.
In what was one of their strongest games of the season, the Bomboras put on a clinical team performance to cross the try line seven times and keep the Stroud Raiders at bay.
The Bomboras defeated the Raiders 40-6.
Cheered on by a loud, proud and colourful group of supporters on the sidelines, the Bomboras hoisted the trophy at the end of Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League's B-grade ladies league tag grand final to a chorus of cheers.
