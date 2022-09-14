The Awabakal Eagles may have been the first to strike in Saturday's grand final but it was the Raymond Terrace Magpies that swooped the silverware up.
In the Raymond Terrace rugby league club's first grand final appearance in eight years, its C-grade men's team flew to a 32-8 win against Awabakal to claim the major prize.
"Relieved" and "overwhelmed" is how club president and Magpies co-coach Brooke Roach described feeling after the side claimed the premiership in front of a large, proud and loud crowd at their homeground of Lakeside Sporting Complex.
"It's a very memorable moment to win at home with a crowd like that," he said. "I can't describe it."
Co-coach Luke Handsaker said he and Roach were particularly proud of the win because of the work they have put in since 2018, when they re-joined the club from Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest, to filter "local juniors" back through the senior club's ranks.
"We've put a lot of effort into getting these younger guys back to play with the club, but it's all paid off. It's a good feeling," he said.
In a typical finals encounter, Saturday's game was a physical one. Awabakal was first over the tryline. It would be the only time the Eagles held a lead over the Magpies all game - and it did not last long.
The Magpies forward pack laid the foundation for victory as they went through the front door of the Eagles defence.
Minutes after Awabakal's first try the Magpies evened the game up 4-4. The home side extended their lead 10-4 by the end of the first half.
In the second half the slick Magpies backline went to work. Classy centre and players' player Mitch Simmington scored two tries.
Fellow centre Dean Langdon's non-stop performance earned him the league's player of the final medal.
The hard working forward pack lead by best forward award winner Zac Jones received great support from Connor O'Neill and Liam Powers.
The Magpies' four second half tries to Awabakal's one sealed the game 32-8 and saw Raymond Terrace earn its first premiership since 2014.
Roach paid tribute to Awabakal, saying the final score did not reflect the intensity of the game.
"It was tough the whole game," he said. "I reckon right up to 20 minutes to go they were still in it."
He also commended Handsaker, in his first season of coaching, on his work in preparing the Magpies to face the determined Eagles outfit.
"Luke had us training scenarios through the week depending on how the game was turning out," he said. "I think everyone dug in and did their job, especially in defence. Their tries, one was scored off a kick the other was scored like they were trying to win. Our defence pattern worked really well."
When the final siren sounded in Saturday's game the Magpies enjoyed a quiet minute together as a team on the field before joining the hundreds of cheering Raymond Terrace supporters lining the field to celebrate the win.
Roach and Handsaker accepted the premiership trophy together. They thanked their supporters.
"We haven't had that big of a crowd in Raymond Terrace for a very long time," Roach said. "To have such a good mix of young and old, families and Raymond Terrace juniors turn out to watch us, that's what motivates us. Everyone involved with the club this year had a role in winning that cup."
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
