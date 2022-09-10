The Awabakal Eagles may have been the first to strike in Saturday's grand final but it was the Raymond Terrace Magpies that swooped the silverware up.
In Raymond Terrace rugby league club's first grand final appearance in eight years, the Magpies C-grade men's team flew to a 32-8 win against Awabakal to claim the major premiership.
In scenes of complete joy, the Magpies team celebrated the win with their supporters who had been vocal on the sidelines throughout the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League grand final at Lakeside Sporting Complex.
Co-captain Luke Handsaker was hoisted up on the shoulders of teammates with their hard won trophy filled with beer, and drank it down as Magpies supporters cheered and threw water up in the air.
It was Awabakal that crossed the tryline first in Saturday's decider but the Magpies were quick to answer, scoring minutes later to even it up 4-4.
From there, it was a Magpies game with the side up 10-4 at halftime.
What began turning into a physical game towards the end of the first half only escalated in the second with play stopped twice to break players apart. By the end of the game, three players had been sent off.
The Magpies turned it up a gear in the second half, scoring two tries to extend their lead 26-4.
One last Awabakal try with five minutes left in the game sent it to 26-8.
But with one minute and 20 seconds left, and with it all but wrapped up, a final Magpies try saw the scoreline settle at 32-8.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
