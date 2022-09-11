The Northern Hawks have added a trophy to their Newcastle Rugby League resume as they continue their bid for promotion next season.
The Hawks defeated Wests 20-0 in Sunday's reserve grade grand final at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Officials are soon expected to meet and decide whether or not the Nelson Bay-based club will feature in the main competition for 2023.
Hawks winger David Green and substitute Kyle Colburn crossed for tries during the first half, leading 4-0 midway through the stanza and 8-0 just prior to the break.
The Hawks denied Wests a four pointer with a try-saving tackle in the corner with three minutes left before going down the other end of the field and doubling their advantage.
Hawks centre Manu Matoka barged over early in the second half, helping to make it 14-0, before five-eighth Liam Walsh pounced on a mistake to seal the result inside the last 10 minutes.
In the under 19s grand final, Wests five-eighth Travis May was named man of the match as the Rosellas held off a fast-finishing Lakes 22-16.
Wests led 14-0 at half-time courtesy of tries to Macauley Aoake, Braith Lewis and Luke Bull.
Rosellas prop Liam Dunn and Seagulls lock Beau Watson had a heavy collision on the brink of the break.
Wests extended their advantage to 22-6 midway through the second stanza with Kaiden Wettig-Wallace replying to Lakes hooker Max Jones.
The Seagulls rallied late for back-to-back tries, from Ryan James and Reegan Glover, getting within striking distance of the Rosellas.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.