Port Stephens was in celebration mode this week after three of its rugby league grand finalists stormed to premiership wins while even more of its senior teams geared up for their season deciders this weekend.
The Fingal Bay Bomboras ladies, Raymond Terrace Magpies and Northern Hawks all lifted the silverware after decisive wins in their grand final games on September 10 and 11.
Fingal Bay Bomboras club history was already made when the ladies league tag team stepped out onto the field to face the Stroud Raiders on Saturday.
It was the team's first grand final appearance since forming in 2018. But, making history did not stop there with the Bomboras winning 40-6 to secure the NHRL B-grade ladies league tag title.
Playing in their first grand final since 2014 and in front of a huge crowd at Lakeside Sporting Complex on Saturday, the Raymond Terrace Magpies gave it their all against the Awabakal Eagles to win the NHRL C-grade premiership.
Magpies president Brooke Roach said the win was a "very memorable moment".
"Everyone involved with the club this year had a role in winning that cup," he said.
The Northern Hawks are now waiting to see if they will be promoted to Newcastle Rugby League's first grade after dealing the Western Suburbs Rosellas a 20-0 defeat in reserves.
"Hopefully we've done enough," Hawks captain-coach Brad Tighe said.
The Medowie Marauders will have a second shot at qualifying for the Hunter Rugby Union grand final this weekend following a 39-10 loss to the Newcastle Griffins on Saturday.
The divisional side will play Cooks Hills on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Port Stephens Hockey Club will send two teams into Newcastle Hockey Association grand finals on Saturday and the Nelson Bay Marlins will travel to the Central Coast to face Newcastle City in the Black Diamond Plate Men's grand final.
It will be the first time in nine years that the Marlins play for a title, coming off the back of a winless 2021 season.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
