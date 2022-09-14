Port Stephens Examiner
Rugby league: Northern Hawks, Fingal Bay Bomboras ladies and Raymond Terrace Magpies win 2022 premierships

By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated September 15 2022 - 2:34am, first published September 14 2022 - 9:00pm
The Fingal Bay Bomboras ladies, Northern Hawks and Raymond Terrace Magpies have claimed 2022 season premierships.

Port Stephens was in celebration mode this week after three of its rugby league grand finalists stormed to premiership wins while even more of its senior teams geared up for their season deciders this weekend.

