I am fortunate to have been a lifetime fisherman, beginning way back in my home town of Tweed Heads where the entire family chased fish up and down the Tweed River and along all the beaches.
I have experienced numerous exciting moments along the way however these days what gives me most pleasure is to see the increasing number of kids being encouraged to be part of the angling adventure.
In my earliest days the total aim and objective on a fishing outing was to return home with a feed of fish for the family, bones and all.
Times have changed with now an emphasis on sustainability and environmental awareness where fishing trips include an opportunity to observe everything around you - birdlife and other creatures of the sea.
'Catch and release' was unheard of, everything went in the pan.
When it comes to the future of fishing, I have great faith in the younger generation as I'm of the belief that they have a far greater awareness and commitment to protecting our habitat and natural resources than we did.
We were under the impression that there was a never-ending supply of fish - a bottomless well.
Not so.
