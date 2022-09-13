Two Port Stephens Hockey Club teams will play for premierships on Saturday.
The Hornets hockey club's third grade men's team, minor premiers of their Newcastle Hockey Association competition for 2022, will face Souths in the grand final.
The club's fourth grade men's side, who finished second on the ladder, will face minor premiers Wests in the season decider.
It comes after the side defeated the Colts 2-1 in the preliminary finals on Sunday, September 11.
"Given that 2020 was a reduced season and 2021 was cancelled late in the season due to COVID, it's really good to be able to complete a whole season, to have our club grow in numbers and have two teams make the grand finals," Hornets club president Scott Rainbow said.
Grand final games will be played at Newcastle International Hockey Centre in Broadmeadow on September 17.
In other club results, the Hornets' second grade men's side was knocked out in the preliminary finals last weekend while its fifth grade team finished the season fifth.
The women's team, playing in the Maitland competition, finished third, which Rainbow said was an "outstanding result".
