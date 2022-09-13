Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Two Port Stephens Hornets Hockey Club teams to play in grand finals

Updated September 13 2022 - 1:17am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens Hornets Hockey Club third grade midfielder Chris Southall. The team will play in the grand final on Saturday, September 17.

Two Port Stephens Hockey Club teams will play for premierships on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.