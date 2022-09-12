Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Airport: Short Stay 1 car park to close for construction as part of terminal upgrade

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated September 12 2022 - 8:42am, first published 4:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's render of the new car park, the beginning of roughly a year of upgrade construction at Newcastle Airport to prepare for potential international flights. Picture supplied by Newcastle Airport

PARKING changes at Newcastle Airport are the latest step towards a full upgrade of the Williamtown hub, its management says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.