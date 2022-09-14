Port Stephens Examiner
Sports Shorts: Two Nelson Bay teams in pennant grand finals

By Peter Arnold
September 14 2022 - 8:30pm
Sports Shorts: Nelson Bay teams in pennant finals

Nelson Bay Golf Club's B- and C-grade pennant teams have made their respective grand finals, to be played at Hawks Nest Golf Club on Sunday, September 18.

