Sports Shorts: Nelson Bay teams in pennant finals

Nelson Bay Golf Club's B- and C-grade pennant teams have made their respective grand finals, to be played at Hawks Nest Golf Club on Sunday, September 18.
The Bay's B-grade side play Newcastle while C-grade take on Charlestown.
Tanilba Bay hosted the B-grade semis and Pacific Dunes C-grade on Sunday, September 11.
B-grade defeated Waratah in the semi final 5-1.
The winning team consisted of Chris Mawson, Dave Owens, Mitch Ingall and Brad Rostron.
The team's Neil Lembcke and Zac Semmens squared their matches.
The Bay's C-grade team defeated Waratah 4-2 in the semi final.
The winners were Mark Twomey, Mick Haddad, John Fitzgerald and Ray Carruthers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.