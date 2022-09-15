I refer to your article in last week's Examiner advising that Port Stephens Council are considering extending paid parking to Laman Street and Fly Point.
My concerns are related to Laman Street which is currently a residential street.
My husband and I moved to an apartment here as our retirement and chose to do this to be close to what the Bay offers; for that we pay a premium in rates.
There are five or six unit blocks in this street and not one has parking available for visitors. Visitors, cleaners and those who work in the business district park here.
Locals can only park free for the 'time allowed' in Nelson Bay so they also park here to go to the Marina, cafes, restaurants and shops.
To install Smart or Paid Parking in this street is ludicrous and just another greedy way for the council to earn money for what?
Where is the money being spent?
This is not Surfers Paradise or Newcastle, locals do need to enjoy their town and what it offers without having to fork out more money now to park.
I know that most of the units here have elderly residents who have cleaners or volunteer workers coming to their assistance.
I too have local and distant friends who visit; are they supposed to park two blocks away in Thurlow Avenue or beyond where the streets are narrow and uphill.
A big thank you to our community for supporting the first ever Sustainable Futures Festival held in Port Stephens.
Over 1000 people attended last Sunday's event at St Philip's Christian College to listen, learn and talk about all things sustainable.
Many thanks to our major sponsors Port Stephens Council, Hunter Water, Hunter Region Landcare Network and to Salamander Bay Recycling, Boomerang Bags and the many community groups and organisations that supported and contributed to such a wonderful event.
Where have all the 'Brylcreem' boys gone?
Remember the ad, "a little dab will do ya"? It could relate to the council pothole fillers.
Kirrang Drive, Medowie is an absolute disaster area at the moment. It says a lot when a 4WD has to slow down to negotiate the holes in the road. I've just paid my rates and now I'm wondering why I even bothered.
The road out the front of number 37 has needed repairing for many months now and in front of houses further down, it's a real mess and actually quite dangerous if another car is coming in the opposite direction and you have to cross to the other side of the road to avoid the holes.
Kirrang Drive would have to be the most dangerous in the area if you are wanting to ride your bike to school, walk your dog or push a stroller.
We need a footpath. Just sayin'.
The number of Australians living with dementia is close to half a million - a number that is set to double in the next 25 years.
There are also an estimated 1.6 million people involved in their care. Many people living with dementia can continue to live well after their diagnosis, but often feel isolated because of the stigma and discrimination associated with dementia. That's why the theme for Dementia Action Week 2022, 19 - 25 September, is 'A little support makes a big difference'.
This year, we encourage communities to come together and learn more about how they can support people living with dementia. By everyone having a better understanding of dementia and seeing that a purposeful life can continue after diagnosis, we will eliminate discrimination and its impacts. To find out more visit https://discrimination.dementia.org.au.
