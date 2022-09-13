The Medowie Marauders will have another shot at securing a grand final spot on Saturday after going down to the Newcastle Griffins in last weekend's qualifying final.
Described as another "tough battle" between the two teams, as it has been all Hunter Rugby season, the Griffins won their way to the grand final by dealing the Marauders men a 39-10 loss at Newcastle's No. 2 Sportsfield on Saturday, September 10.
The Marauders, playing the Hunter Rugby's divisional competition, have a second chance at playing for the Piddington Cup and will face Cooks Hill on Saturday, September 17.
The two teams will clash at No. 2 Sportsground from 10am.
General admission tickets into the Hunter Rugby finals costs $10 for concession and $15 for adults. Children 17 years and younger are free.
The Marauders end of season presentation has been set down for Saturday, October 8.
The senior presentation will be held at The Greenhouse at Pacific Dunes, Medowie from 5.45pm.
Registrations are now open for the club's Summer Touch 7s competitions for 5-9 year olds, 10-13 year olds, mixed (aged 14 and above), A- and B-grade.
The cost to play is $55 per person.
