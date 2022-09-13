Port Stephens Examiner
Hunter Rugby Union: Medowie Marauders get second chance at grand final after finals loss

Ellie-Marie Watts
Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated September 14 2022 - 7:39am, first published September 13 2022 - 2:30am
The Medowie Marauders and Newcastle Griffins in action for the Hunter Rugby divisional finals on Saturday, September 10. The Marauders lost 39-10. Picture by MIchael Folbigg.

The Medowie Marauders will have another shot at securing a grand final spot on Saturday after going down to the Newcastle Griffins in last weekend's qualifying final.

