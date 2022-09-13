The Nelson Bay Marlins will take on Newcastle City in the Hunter and Central Coast AFL grand final on Saturday.
The two teams will go head-to-head at Bateau Bay Oval from 1.30pm on September 17 after Newcastle City dealt The Entrance Bateau Bay a 98-43 loss in the Black Diamond Plate Men's preliminary final.
Coming off the back of a winless 2021 season, the Marlins secured their 2022 grand final spot with a 70-50 win against Newcastle City on September 3.
A call has gone out to supporters of the Marlins to head down to the Central Coast on Saturday to watch the men's team play their first grand final in nine years.
"We want as many Marlins supporters at Bateau Bay Oval from 1.30pm onwards to cheer on our seniors," the club said.
"Show us your Marlins spirit and dress in yellow and blue. Members from the committee will be at the game and judging the best dressed."
There is a $10 entry fee into the grand final game. Under 16s are free.
