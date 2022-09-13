Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay Marlins and Newcastle City to clash in Hunter and Central Coast AFL grand final

Ellie-Marie Watts
Ellie-Marie Watts
September 13 2022 - 2:30am
The Nelson Bay Marlins will face Newcastle City in the Black Diamond Plate Men's grand final on the Central Coast on September 17. Picture by Mat Spillard.

The Nelson Bay Marlins will take on Newcastle City in the Hunter and Central Coast AFL grand final on Saturday.

