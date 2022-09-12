A MAN who stole an Aboriginal flag that formed part of a memorial at Maitland police station to Chief Inspector Tony Townsend has pleaded guilty and been granted conditional bail.
John Schultz, 60, of East Maitland, appeared in Raymond Terrace Local Court on Friday charged with larceny over the theft of the flag on September 1.
Police said a representative from the Mindaribba Aboriginal Land Council laid a floral arrangement and an Aboriginal flag at the police station on August 24 as a tribute to the respected police officer, who died the day before.
The flag had been displayed at the front of the police station until it was stolen on September 1.
Police say a review of CCTV revealed Schultz and a man who police allege is 36-year-old Gregory Walker went to the police station about 6.45pm.
One of the men went inside while the other removed the flag from the display and hid it in his jacket.
Following inquiries, Schultz was arrested at Victoria Street railway station about 3pm on Thursday.
The Aboriginal flag has since been recovered and police say it will be returned to the display.
Schultz pleaded guilty to larceny on Friday and was granted conditional bail.
He will be sentenced next month.
On Friday night, Mr Walker, of East Maitland, was arrested at Maitland police station.
He was charged with larceny and breach of bail and refused bail to appear in Newcastle Bail Court on Saturday morning.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
