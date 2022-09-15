Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Council's $783k upgrades to Seaham's Brandon Park sports facilities underway

September 15 2022 - 6:00am
The $783,000 Brandon Park upgrade has begun.

Works to upgrade Brandon Park Sports Complex at Seaham have begun.

