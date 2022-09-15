Works to upgrade Brandon Park Sports Complex at Seaham have begun.
As part of the $783,000 project, Port Stephens Council has painted the facilities and completed an LED lighting upgrade. Next, the council will replace fencing and put an asphalt overlay on the courts.
The canteen and change room upgrade is scheduled to begin late September/early October. A multi-sport court and upgrade to the seating and concrete paths is scheduled for installation in October.
The full project will consist of:
