Seven members of a Mallabula martial arts studio will head to Sydney on Sunday to fight for state titles.
Jayme Zikman, 15, a sabumnim, or instructor, of the Tilligerry Peninsula-based Toogee Martial Arts studio will accompany six of her students to the Australian Martial Arts Championships 2022 NSW State Titles.
There, Jayme, Zarleigh Went, 16, Bella James, 11, Naiya Ireland, 9, Zanda Ireland, 11, Lachlan Schumacher, 8, and Michael Bailey, 14, will go up against the state's best to claim titles across a number of martial arts practices.
"It's a really good learning opportunity," Zarleigh, a blue belt, said of the state titles.
"You get to test your skills against people might not have the same belt colour as you - some studios have different belts.
"So it's really about applying what you've learned in class."
It will be the second year Zarleigh will attend the state titles. The student, who has been undertaking martial arts for two years, won her first Australian title last year.
For Michael, a green belt, participating in the state titles was "fun" and a "confidence boost". Lachlan, a white belt yellow tip, will compete in four events in his first state titles.
Jayme, a black belt second dan, runs Toogee Martial Arts with her father, Tim Zikman.
The pair from Lemon Tree Passage began their journey in martial arts in Medowie in 2017.
Since then, Jayme has won three Australian titles, in 2018, 2019 and 2021.
They established their own studio at Mallabula community hall when the opportunity arose about two years ago.
Tim said it was "awesome" to see Jayme take on a leadership role in her community, with the year 10 Hunter River High School student leading four classes a week from 5 year olds to adults.
"She's matured so much since she got her first dan three years ago. The confidence and growth in her discipline level has been next level," he said.
Of the students heading to the state titles on September 18, which will be held at Ryde Aquatic Leisure Centre, he said he was proud.
"They've all come so far," he said.
The next major event after the NSW State Titles will be the Queensland State Titles in October then the Australian titles in Port Macquarie in December.
Jayme is expecting to compete in up to six events at the Australian titles.
