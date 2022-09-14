September 17-18: Various locations and times.
Meet your local Rural Fire Service volunteers, learn about what they do, how they protect you and your home from bushfires, and the bushfire season during the NSW RFS Get Ready Weekend. This year is also your chance to find out more about the new Australian Fire Danger Rating System. Many brigades will also have activities for kids. Port Stephens brigades that will be available to speak with on Get Ready Weekend include:
September 17
September 18
September 17: Fingal Bay. Time: 6am-2pm.
This triathlon features a sea swim in Fingal bay, a Euro-style mountain bike course in Tomaree National Park and a trail run along scenic coastal paths. With triathlon, AquaBike and duathlon options and a variety of courses and there's something for everyone. Enter at: trextriathlon.com.au.
September 18: 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay.
The Tomaree Trail Run Festival is hosted in conjunction with the TreX Cross Triathlon Series which together make up an action packed weekend of off road events for the entire family. Read more and enter at: trailrunaustralia.com.au.
September 18: Birubi Point Surf Life Saving Club, Anna Bay. Time: 10am-2pm. Cost: Free.
The Birubi Point surf club will host an open day to give residents an opportunity to learn more about surf lifesaving, what the club does, the different roles available to volunteers and what's required. There will be a free barbecue and soft drinks. The bar will be open from 3pm-5pm. Read more about this event here.
September 18: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-2pm.
Second-hand tools and clothes to arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes. The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.
September 18: 18 Bundabah Street, Karuah. Time: 9am-1pm.
Karuah Public School's Garuwa Community Markets returns with food, homewares, arts and crafts, and live entertainment. Held on the third Sunday of the month.
September 22: The Rectory, 48 Sturgeon St, Raymond Terrace. Time: From 8.30am.
A new market in Raymond Terrace being held at the Old Rectory on the second and fourth Thursday of the month, this farmers market is an opportunity for people to gather, share stories of growing, eat seasonally and buy fresh produce directly from farmers and producers.
