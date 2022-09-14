The arrival of spring generally means new life and with the season's beginning NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is urging people to watch their step.
Beach-nesting birds have started setting up home on Port Stephens' sandy shores according to the NPWS with shorebirds such as endangered Pied Oystercatchers and Little Terns laying their eggs in shallow scraped-out nests in the sand.
"Port Stephens is an important breeding area for these threatened species," NPWS Threatened Species Officer Katherine Howard said.
"The breeding population of Little Terns in NSW declined from 2001 to 2020 by 2.6 per cent per year, and currently there are only about 463 nesting pairs in NSW.
"Pied Oystercatchers are a distinctive shorebird and regularly seen, so it may come as a surprise to learn that there are only about 140 breeding pairs in NSW."
"We need to share the shorelines with them, bearing in mind their eggs and chicks camouflage so well against the sand they are almost invisible and easy to step on or crush."
NPWS and partner organisations work to protect threatened beach-nesting birds by managing predators and preventing disturbance or accidental crushing by beach users, vehicles and dogs.
"The whole community can help protect shorebirds by keeping out of nesting areas marked by signs or fences, only taking your dog to designated dog beaches and keep them on leash over summer," she said.
"Chicks are highly camouflaged and don't necessarily stay within marked nesting areas, so reduce your risk of accidentally stepping on a chick by walking on the wet sand."
Shorebirds nest on sandy beaches along the NSW coastline, including Corrie Island Nature Reserve, Winda Woppa peninsula in Hawks Nest and the Worimi Conservation Lands, according to NPWS.
Known nest sites may be indicated by fencing or signs, while parts of some beaches such as those on Corrie Island will be entirely closed to visitors during the breeding months from August to March, to allow these birds space and peace to raise their families.
Pied Oystercatchers with their black-and-white feathers, pink legs and red beaks are easily identified. Almost always seen in pairs, they live in Australia year-round and have already started laying eggs.
Meanwhile, endangered Little Terns fly thousands of kilometres from eastern Asia before nesting up and down the coast around places like Port Stephens. People are reminded penalties can apply to individuals causing disturbance or damage to threatened species, including their eggs or chicks.
