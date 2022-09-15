Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Port Stephens urged to prepare for a wet summer after third La Nina event declared

September 15 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prompt for Port residents to prepare for a wet summer

Port Stephens residents in flood-prone areas are again being urged to prepare for the risk of flooding after the Bureau of Meteorology declared a third La Nina event in a row this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.