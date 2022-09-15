Prompt for Port residents to prepare for a wet summer

Port Stephens residents in flood-prone areas are again being urged to prepare for the risk of flooding after the Bureau of Meteorology declared a third La Nina event in a row this week.
NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) Commissioner Carlene York said while the agency is well-prepared for another busy period, it is critically important for people to take responsibility and be prepared.
"Today's declaration means eastern Australia is heading into a third consecutive La Nina season, which presents unique risks and challenges," Commissioner York said.
"There is already wet soil, high rivers and full dams right across our State, and with more rain on the horizon comes the very real possibility of flooding.
"If you live in a flood-prone area, I urge you to take steps to prepare now. Make sure you know your risk, have an up-to-date emergency plan and emergency kit. Preparing early will save you vital time during an emergency."
The NSW SES recorded its busiest 12-month period on record between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, with multiple communities across the State experiencing major flooding.
"Over the last year more than 5000 flood-related messages, including evacuation orders, evacuation warnings, flood bulletins and return safely notifications, were released by our teams of staff and volunteers," Commissioner York said.
During the recent June-July flood event, a flood-related message was issued by the NSW SES on average every four minutes.
"We know that time is crucial in emergencies. If you receive an evacuation warning or order you need to already have a plan in place and be ready to act immediately," Commissioner York said.
Later this month the NSW SES will transition to the Australian Warning System.
The three new tiers of warning will be Advice, Watch and Act, and Emergency Warning, and each warning will contain a clear action statement to help residents make safe decisions.
More information about the new warning system is available at: www.ses.nsw.gov.au/warnings.
