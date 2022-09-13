A court order was imposed requiring the owner of the Anna Bay Resort site, Frank Shi, to: install hay bales along the driveway on Gan Gan Road for sediment and erosion control; plant the remainder of the Gan Gan Road frontage with Cheese trees to match planting undertaken between the driveway and the 4wd access road; relocate nominated derelict buildings and shipping containers away from the front of the site; remove all graffiti visible from Gan Gan Road and the 4wd access road and; clear a 5 metre strip on Gan Gan Road.

