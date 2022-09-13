Port Stephens Examiner
September 13 Port Stephens Council meeting: Anna Bay Resort 'eyesore' on agenda

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated September 13 2022 - 7:31am, first published 7:30am
The derelict Anna Bay Resort site was the subject of a notice of motion at the September 13 council meeting. Picture by Kelly Hammond.

The Anna Bay 'eyesore' is once again on Port Stephens Council's agenda with councillor Jason Wells calling for action to "improve the state of the site".

