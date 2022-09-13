The Anna Bay 'eyesore' is once again on Port Stephens Council's agenda with councillor Jason Wells calling for action to "improve the state of the site".
The central ward councillor said he was "pleased" to put a notice of motion forward in Tuesday's meeting of council in support of the Anna Bay community who "have had to share their beautiful suburb with this derelict site for many years".
Cr Wells's motion calls for the council to acknowledge the "poor state" of the Anna Bay Resort site at 74-84 Gan Gan Road and requests that the council's general manager commences compliance action by getting its owner to maintain the landscaping as required by previous compliance action and all visible graffiti is removed.
A development application for a tourist facility including 154 units and strata subdivision was approved in 2009.
Development of the resort stalled in 2012. Since then partially-completed buildings on the site have deteriorated, been vandalised and sprayed with graffiti, fences along the property were in disrepair and sediment controls were in a poor condition.
"Council has sought to improve the state of the site on a number of occasions, with requests to the owners dating back to 2013. However, limited action can be taken by council to manage the appearance of development sites," the council's development and compliance section manager, Kate Drain, said in a report in response to Cr Wells's notice of motion.
In June 2020, the council participated in court proceedings to improve the state of the site.
A court order was imposed requiring the owner of the Anna Bay Resort site, Frank Shi, to: install hay bales along the driveway on Gan Gan Road for sediment and erosion control; plant the remainder of the Gan Gan Road frontage with Cheese trees to match planting undertaken between the driveway and the 4wd access road; relocate nominated derelict buildings and shipping containers away from the front of the site; remove all graffiti visible from Gan Gan Road and the 4wd access road and; clear a 5 metre strip on Gan Gan Road.
The works were undertaken and "completed to the satisfaction of the court order".
"Following the planting of the vegetation as required, council has made a number of requests to the owner to ensure the landscaping is maintained. However, the company who owns the site is now in liquidation and a liquidator was appointed on March 30, 2022," Ms Drain said in her report.
If Cr Wells's notice of motion is supported, the council will "commence compliance action accordingly", Ms Drain said.
Council staff have recommended councillors approve a fresh DA for a residential unit building in Nelson Bay that exceeds the maximum allowable height.
The proposed development for 11-15 Church Street at its highest point is 30.18m which exceeds the 28m height limit.
Despite "visual impact" concerns, council staff concluded the development is "suitable" and "within the public interest" to be built.
Amendments to a planning proposal for a Fullerton Cove neighbourhood centre were to go before councillors on Tuesday night with a recommendation from council staff to endorse its submission to the Department of Planning and Environment.
The proposal, first lodged in 2017, seeks to rezone land that would also allow for the development of a supermarket and retail shops.
Council staff have recommended that councillors approve the installation of two basketball hoops on the existing Boomerang Park croquet lawn in Raymond Terrace.
Following Cr Peter Kafer's call to repurpose to unused lawns in February, the council has costed the installation of basketball hoops and linemarking.
If approved, the $15,000 worth of works will come from developer contributions.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
