Giacomo Arnott said his appointment to deputy mayor of Port Stephens demonstrated that young people in the community "can do anything".
The 28-year-old west ward councillor from Raymond Terrace was elected unanimously to the position at Tuesday's meeting of Port Stephens Council, taking over the role from central ward councillor Steve Tucker.
"It's great to have the support of my fellow councillors and I look forward to working together to improve transparency and deliver valued services and infrastructure for the local community," Cr Arnott said.
"Becoming deputy mayor at such a young age shows that young people, especially those from Raymond Terrace, can do anything.
"I hope my election encourages others in our community to aim high and work hard."
Cr Arnott has lived and worked in Raymond Terrace his entire life.
A law and business graduate with a diploma of legal practice, he is also the deputy captain of Raymond Terrace Fire and Rescue and volunteers in the community.
Cr Arnott was first elected in 2017 at the age of 23, becoming the youngest person ever elected to Port Stephens Council.
He was re-elected for a second term following the December 2021 local government election.
Following his swearing in at the September 13 meeting of council, Cr Arnott said he was grateful to have the support of his colleagues and the opportunity to take on the new role.
He thanked Cr Tucker and east ward councillor Leah Anderson in particular for their support, and signing his nomination form.
A deputy mayor is elected for a term of 12 months.
