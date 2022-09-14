Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our People

Raymond Terrace councillor Giacomo Arnott, 28, unanimously elected Port Stephens deputy mayor

Updated September 14 2022 - 4:07am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West ward councilor Giacomo Arnott has been elected deputy mayor of Port Stephens.

Giacomo Arnott said his appointment to deputy mayor of Port Stephens demonstrated that young people in the community "can do anything".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.