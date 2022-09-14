OPTIONS for a potential rate rise for Port Stephens residents will go on exhibition, with ratepayers facing a 26 per cent jump from July as the lowest proposed overall raise.
The council's new general manager, Tim Crosdale, said putting the documents on public display would led ratepayers offer feedback on how they want the council to balance decreasing revenue and rising costs.
"We know from our engagement to date that our community supports a financially sustainable council," he said. "We also know that there's a good understanding that our low residential rates can't continue to support the level of services we offer."
"For the past month, we've been talking to residents across Port Stephens. We've presented five rate options and asked for feedback on how best to move forward. This has helped us drill down to two options that we've incorporated into our statutory planning documents."
Those options are a single-year scenario, that would include a 26 per cent jump in rates, or an independent recommendation scenario that would deliver a 34.92 per cent rise spread out as 10.5 per cent annually over three years.
Both options would kick in from July 1 next year, and include the standard annual rate cap which sits at 2.5 per cent.
The council's chief financial officer, Tim Hazell, said both options had merits.
"Under the Single Year Scenario, ratepayers would pay more up front but less over time. Council would achieve a balanced budget in one year," he said.
"We'd be able to immediately deliver improvements to our services," Mr Hazell said.
"Under the Independent Recommendation Scenario, ratepayers pay less each year but more over time. Council would reach its target in three years and the community would see a gradual enhancement of services.
"Both options see the predicted budget shortfall eliminated and provide additional funds for enhanced services.
Mr Hazell said the extra cash reaped in the rate rises would allow spending on "the community priorities we've been hearing like road maintenance, condition of our public spaces, and protecting our waterways and natural environment".
Mayor Ryan Palmer said the council was under no illusion that it would be easy for ratepayers to foot the bill.
"As part of the planning documents we've also proposed a range of additional affordability measures to support those most vulnerable," Mayor Palmer said.
"The community can have their say from 14 September via a short survey, written submission or by attending one of the many face to face drop in session held across Port Stephens."
The draft Integrated Planning and Reporting documents went on exhibition on Wednesday, and will remain available until 5pm October 22.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
