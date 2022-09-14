Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Airport releases concept images of new international terminal building

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
September 14 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Direct flights from Williamtown to New Zealand will not resume this summer, but Newcastle Airport is forging ahead with work on its new international terminal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.