Oakvale Wildlife Park is planning for its future and is seeking to build a veterinary and education facility and make improvements to the Salt Ash site, a project worth $2.3 million.
The wildlife park has a development application before Port Stephens Council that, if approved, will allow it to alter the entry to the main building, demolish its existing operations shed, construct a new children's playpen and build a new "farm support building and feed shed".
The "shed" is an architecturally designed, state of the art building that will serve as a hub for the treatment and care of the park's current and future species, provide a more functional space for staff to work, and greater education opportunities.
"Oakvale is continually growing in size and as we grow we need to upgrade our animal care facilities," park owner Kent Sansom said.
"The facility is designed to assist in medical and breeding requirements for all our animals and provide an educational facility for schools, TAFE and university students to have hands-on training with wildlife and other species."
Mr Sansom was 5 years old when his parents, Jeff and Elaine Sansom, opened Oakvale Farm and Fauna World on in November 1979. Mr Sansom took over the park in 1995, later joined by wife Leanne in 2003.
It is not only the name that has changed in the past 40 years, but Oakvale has grown to become a beloved and award-winning zoological site boasting more than 150 species.
But it is the next 40 years and beyond that the Sansoms are now preparing for.
"The animal care facility we have now has done the job for 44 years but as we go forward, there's a need for a brand new, state of the art animal care facility," Mr Sansom said.
The current "basic" care facilities will be upgraded to allow for Oakvale's veterinarian to complete checks and perform general procedures on site.
There will also be viewing area where students can watch veterinary procedures.
The facility, which is hoped to be built by mid- to late-2023, will also include greater quarantine facilities and recovery areas for animals.
It will also help Oakvale continue being in the top five of Australia's top five genetically viable breeding koala programs.
"We breed our koalas really well here at Oakvale. We have four joeys in the pouch at the moment," Mr Sansom said.
"As part of that, we need to be doing regular examinations. With this new facility, we can take joeys into the clinic, weigh them, take bloods if we need to, do vaccinations."
Oakvale is also the only wildlife park outside of Queensland currently exhibiting and breeding the Lumholtz Tree Kangaroo.
The Salt Ash wildlife park has partnered with the Louis Koala Foundation to fund the project.
The foundation has previously provided funds to the park to build a koala leaf storage room and install CCTV and infrared cameras for koala monitoring.
The foundation will host a fundraiser for Oakvale at Tattersalls Club in Sydney from 6pm-10pm on Thursday, October 13.
Vision of Oakvale's koalas, other mammals and their carers will be streamed live in the Sydney club on the night.
The cost to attend is a $300 donation to the foundation. All money from the event will be donated to Oakvale. For more information or to RSVP to attend the fundraiser email elyss@oakvalewildlifepark.com.au.
The park is also fundraising through its own Save Our Wildlife fund.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.