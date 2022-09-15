Two days. Twenty seven holes. One hundred and 50 lady golfers. A great success.
Nelson Bay Golf Club hosted the 2022 Nelson Bay Ladies Classic on September 12 and 13, which attracted a full field and plenty of competition.
The prestigious Jean Derrin and Beryl Tobin event, sponsored by First National Real Estate, came down to the wire but was ultimately won by New South Wales Golf Club's Gemma Dooley.
The competition began on Monday in sunny conditions.
However, a few downpours to start the field on Tuesday saw a handful of ladies pull the pin to go shopping.
The rain hampered play, and created some pooling on the course, but did not hold up the start of the event.
The conditions challenged even the best amongst the field including Dooley, Katrina Skinner-Oyston from Maitland, Dom Kelly from Merewether, Jenny Thompson from Newcastle and Nelson Bay golfer Jenny Frost.
Skinner-Oyston held a seven shot lead after day one, with a great round of 77 gross.
But Dooley handled the wetter course on Tuesday and with an eagle on the last hole, the 27th hole on the course, it forced a three hole playoff.
The playoff was an aggregate of three holes and after the second hole, Skinner-Oyston was up one.
Coming down the last, the 18th hole, Dooley again played two fabulous shots to be less than two metres for two on the Par 5 and sunk the putt for another eagle to win the title outright.
