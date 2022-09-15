Port Stephens Examiner
Gemma Dooley wins the 2022 Nelson Bay Ladies Golf Classic

September 15 2022 - 11:00pm
Gemma Dooley lining up her eagle winning putt with Katrina Skinner-Oyston looking on during the final round of the 2022 Nelson Bay Ladies Golf Classic.

Two days. Twenty seven holes. One hundred and 50 lady golfers. A great success.

