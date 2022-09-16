Fabulous fakes and art pieces showcasing the natural environment are now showing in the galley at Port Stephens Community Arts Centre.
The Nelson Bay-based arts centre's members are now showing their interpretation of all the beauties in nature. The Natural Environment exhibition will show until October 4.
Also showing is Fabulous Fakes - recreations of paintings done by the "old masters".
The featured artist this month is Jenny Crozier, while the centre's feature potter is Rhaine Clayton.
Crozier's artistic talent was evident at a very early age. She was always drawing and painting.
Recognising her potential, her parents enrolled her with the Parramatta Art Society where she studied tone and composition. Her first exhibited work was shown at the age of 12.
As an adult, Crozier worked as a ticket writer and illustrator. Later, she moved to Noosa where she continued her artistic skills and won her first award.
Wishing to pass on her knowledge and passion for art, Crozier began classes for children and adults.
Over the ensuing years Crozier's work has won a total of 100 awards, 58 of which were achieved in the Newcastle area.
Most recently her works were awarded in four categories at the Tilligerry Art Festival and won the major prize in the Raymond Terrace Art Show.
Not surprisingly, Crozier's work is much in demand and is displayed in many private and corporate collections in Australia and overseas.
Jenny's philosophy towards art is "always paint with a sense".
