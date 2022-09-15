Police have released CCTV footage and are appealing for information from the community as investigations continue into an armed robbery in the Port Stephens area earlier this year.
Officers were called to a newsagency on President Wilson Walk, Tanilba Bay, about 6.40am on June 12 where they were told a man had threatened an employee with a machete and demanded cash.
The bandit took an amount of money and fled on foot. He was last seen heading south through a nearby carpark.
Investigators on Friday released CCTV footage depicting a man they believe can help with their inquiries.
The footage shows a man walking along an alleyway before going through a closed gate.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his mid to late 20s, about 180cm tall, and of medium build.
He was wearing a light-coloured hooded jumper with the hood pulled over his head, black tracksuit pants, runners, black gloves and a black ski-style fabric mask that covered most of his face - to under his eyes.
At the time of the incident, he was carrying a silver-coloured machete.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
