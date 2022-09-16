With the new cricket season fast approaching, the Nelson Bay Makos are calling on those interested in playing over summer to sign up now.
The Nelson Bay senior cricket club plans to enter three sides into Newcastle District Cricket Association's suburban district competition this season.
"The sides will be across varying divisions, so all abilities of cricketers can join. There will be a team for everyone," the club's secretary, Jeff Simms, said.
The Makos play one-day cricket on a Saturday afternoon. It is an all age competition. Players must be 13 years or older to enter.
Simms said the games start at 1pm and consist of 35 overs per side in most grades, and 40 overs for first division.
Nelson Bay is also planning to enter a side into the Dennis Broad T20 competition this season, which will be a selection-based team.
"The club has brought in coloured playing clothing for the first time. Everyone who registers will receive a coloured playing strip with rego," Simms said.
Registration costs $50 per player on top of a Cricket Australia administration fee.
Players pay $20 per game and can "play as little or as many games as they like", Simms said.
Each player that registers with Nelson Bay Cricket Club will receive a free one year membership to Fingal Bay Sports Club, which has once again signed on to be the major sponsor of the senior Makos club.
A select number of the club's games this season will be broadcast live through Frogbox.
To register, head to the PlayHQ website, enter 'Nelson Bay Cricket' and follow the sign up instructions.
The senior club will host a season launch from 1pm on Saturday, September 24 at Fingal Bay Sports Club. Those who have registered to play this season, or would like to, are invited to attend.
"Anyone who is having trouble registering or has been unable to register is invited to attend the launch and one of our committee members will run you through the process," Simms said.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
