The Outdoor Learning Circle at TAFE NSW Tomaree now has a vibrant splash of colour.
Tomaree High School students collaborated with Worimi artist Lara Went to create a stunning mural on site.
The painting features dolphins - the Worimi totem, kangaroo tracks, sea turtles, native flora and more, representing the beautiful waterways, mountains and bushland of Worimi Country.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Students were taught different techniques Ms Went uses for painting on textured surfaces.
As a result, a beautiful, shared space has been created to be enjoyed by Port Stephens' learning community.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.