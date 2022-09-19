Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Power AFL recognised as best Auskick Centre of 2022 in Hunter and Central Coast

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated September 20 2022 - 12:53am, first published September 19 2022 - 11:30pm
Port Stephens Power AFL Club's Nathan Ashpole and Josie Johnson receive an award for Auskick Centre of the Year in the Hunter and Central Coast region. Picture by Alanna Tomazin

Josie Johnson and Nathan Ashpole have a passion for getting the hands of Port Stephens' youth on a footy.

