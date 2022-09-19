Josie Johnson and Nathan Ashpole have a passion for getting the hands of Port Stephens' youth on a footy.
The Port Stephens Power AFL Club duo run an Auskick program aimed at growing grassroots footy for young players aged between five and 12.
Their efforts were recognised at the junior regional presentation night on August 31 where they received an accolade for AFL Hunter Central Coast Auskick Centre of the Year.
"We didn't even know we had been nominated for it," Johnson said.
She was at the awards night for her daughter initially, and said the Auskick award "came out of the blue."
"It was a nice surprise but we were a bit bummed Nathan wasn't there because we didn't know we were getting it, but we're super grateful for it," she said.
Johnson and Ashpole said they had put a lot of energy into the Medowie club's Auskick program over the season and were proud of their efforts.
"I think we've done really well," Johnson said.
"It shows us that we're doing something right," Ashpole added.
At the start of the year, the Auskick program had eight registrations and finished with 30.
"More players keep coming in, despite the terrible season with rain and COVID prior to that," Johnson said.
"It's just built and built and they bring their friends and they'll see us in the street and ask when the next Auskick is because they love it so much and that says we've done something we're really proud of."
She said it meant a lot to be recognised, especially as one of the smaller clubs in the area.
"There's bigger clubs around like Newcastle, Cardiff ... so to get something like this over those bigger clubs means heaps to us," she said.
Ashpole said he loved to see the kids enjoying themselves and being social.
"The fun, the enjoyment and seeing those little kids kicking around a footy, it's unreal," he said.
Johnson's passion for AFL was further recognised on September 14 when she received the Hunter Central Coast AFL Volunteer of the Year award.
Over the past five years she's taken on several roles and said she was shocked to win the award.
"I like to take on as much as I can in life and I am so thankful for the nomination from my club," she said.
The Port Stephens Power AFL pre-season will begin from Australia Day in 2023 and Johnson encouraged people to join in on the footy fun.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
