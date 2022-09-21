House of the Week: 25 Stubby Street, Nelson Bay

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 cars
This immaculate duplex offers the best of indoor-outdoor living with two generous balconies on each floor.
Downstairs is light-filled open-plan living with honey-coloured floors, well-appointed kitchen, dining and lounge area.
From here the glorious outdoors beckons, with sliding glass doors opening almost full width to a balcony large enough for the barbecue, dining and seating, with tall trees as a backdrop.
Upstairs is another lounge area, cosy and carpeted, which opens to a spacious balcony, also with tall-tree views.
A crisp white palette throughout, plantation shutters and quality fixtures create ultra-modern living in this dreamy duplex built in 2021.
The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with double vanity and large walk-in shower. The three smaller bedrooms share a family bathroom with bath tub.
Features include reverse cycle ducted air-conditioning, security doors, and two car spaces.
Stubby Street is in a private, peaceful location on the edge of national park and close to Nelson Bay Golf Course, Little Beach, the marina and CBD.
