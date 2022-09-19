Port Stephens Examiner
Double demerits in force from midnight Wednesday for Queen's day of mourning and start of school holiday period

Updated September 19 2022 - 2:02am, first published 12:30am
Double demerits will apply for all speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences from 12am on Wednesday, September 21 until 11.59pm on Sunday, September 25.

Drivers are being urged to take extra care on the roads and in school zones this week, with double demerits coming into force from Wednesday for the Queen's public holiday and ahead of the school holiday break.

