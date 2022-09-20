Port Stephens Examiner
Sports Shorts: Nelson Bay Gropers juniors win seventh title, Fingal Bay's Grace Parfitt takes out league award, Nelson Bay golf results

By Peter Arnold
September 20 2022 - 1:30am
Nelson Bay's under-16 Gropers juniors defeated Singleton in the grand final to claim an impressive seventh premiership on September 3.

THE mighty Nelson Bay Gropers under-16 rugby union team have taken out their seventh consecutive major premiership in the Newcastle and Hunter junior competition after defeating Singleton Bulls 17-5 in the grand final played on a very wet track at Gibbs Brothers Oval in Merewether.

