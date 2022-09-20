THE mighty Nelson Bay Gropers under-16 rugby union team have taken out their seventh consecutive major premiership in the Newcastle and Hunter junior competition after defeating Singleton Bulls 17-5 in the grand final played on a very wet track at Gibbs Brothers Oval in Merewether.
The team has won every major premiership on offer to the age group - a massive achievement by the junior Gropers club. In a tough and physical grand final encounter the Gropers, despite a lopsided penalty count, showed plenty of character to lift the silverware.
It was a worthy team effort with Jed Smith named man of the final. Darcy Brown and Ian Beale steered the Gropers around the park with Keenan McGann, Lucas Bakker and Tyler Jarvis scoring tries. Beale also kicked a sideline conversion in the wet conditions.
Ethan Howarth was outstanding in the lineouts. He and Jarvis celebrated their 100th game on grand final day.
It was an extra special day for Jarvis and Max Fines who also featured in the grand final victory for the under-16 Nelson Bay Marlins rugby league club earlier in the day. Also doubling up was tough hooker Gus Waters who played with the Raymond Terrace league team.
FINGAL Bay Rugby League Club's ladies league tag team last week created history for the Bomboras when they won the B-grade grand final.
Last Tuesday night at the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League presentation night their inspirational captain Grace Parfitt won the best and fairest award.
In a season with plenty of highs and lows, Grace was the rock of the Bomboras team. With her leadership and shrewd kicking game, she lead from the front and created a great team environment. Grace also married Bomboras coach Blaine O'Flaherty two weeks before the grand final. What a team they were, sharing the joy of a premiership win as husband and wife.
ALL roads lead to Nelson Bay for triathletes and trail runners last weekend. The Trail Run Australia event attracted more than 800 runners. Several locals performed strongly in the 21, 12 and 6km run events.
In the 6km, Fingal Bay athlete Neil Parfitt placed second overall and first in the 50-plus age section. Tomaree Trotters runners all had top 10 finishes including Dean Cox, Bill Flanagan and Catrina Thompson.
In the gruelling 21km James Alexander produced a great second place overall effort and finished first in the 30-39 age section. Katherine Parker placed third. Allen Wakefield was sixth in the 50-54 section.
NELSON Bay had a win and a loss in the finals of the Newcastle and District Golf Association pennant series.
The Bay's B-grade side won a drama charged final against Newcastle 4-2 in Hawks Nest.
Zach Semmens won the 18th hole to take the score to 2-1. Chris Mawson went to the 19th hole before winning his match. Other winners were Brad Rostron and Mitch Ingall.
C-grade went down 4-2 to Charlestown Golf club. Winners for the Bay were Michael Trigas and John Fitzgerald.
On Sunday Nelson Bay juniors Lachlan Lawson and Harvey Payne were selected in the Newcastle District and composite teams that played in the Col Johnstone junior golfers shield at Waratah Golf Club between Hunter River, Newcastle, Central Coast DGAs.
A composite team replaced Lower North Coast. Lawson won all his matches for Newcastle. Harvey had a good tournament for the composite team that were beaten in the final by Hunter River.
