When he is not playing rugby for Maitland juniors through the winter months and bowling leg breaks during the cricket season, young champion Alby Nancarrow always finds time to go fishing with the family.
I caught Alby on Fingal Beach with dad Nick targeting bream just behind the wash on a rising tide into the dark.
For bait, Alby used strips of fresh mullet, a few old prawns and chicken breast fillet.
Bream are not fussy eaters they will have a crack at just about anything including bread, cheese, yabbies, pippies, worms and cubed pilchards - the list goes on.
Of all the local beaches, the most productive are Stockton and Fingal, although bumper bream can be caught on all beaches in the right conditions particularly at this time of the year.
If I had to name one bait off the beach it would be the savage beach worm available at all bait and tackle outlets.
Fresh, live worms are preferable.
However, pickled, salted or frozen worms will do the trick.
I suggest you learn to catch your own beach worms as it is heaps of fun and you will save a fortune along the way.
Give it a go.
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in Port Stephens or fishing yarn to share, get in touch with Stinker.
Send your story and photos via email to Stinker at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.
