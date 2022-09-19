It seems only fitting that in a year that has seen record numbers of whales cruise past the coastline, one of the Port's beloved whale activities would make its post-pandemic return.
The quirky and unique human whale event, where people are asked to help form the outline of a humpback whale on Fingal Beach, will return for the first time in three years on Sunday, October 9.
"There is a lot of enthusiasm for the event," Imagine Cruises skipper, whale advocate and event organiser, Frank Future, said.
"So many people have been asking me when it will be back. We're excited that the human whale formation will be back at the end of the Spring school holidays."
The fun formation, first held in 2011, is a tribute to the annual whale migration that now sees up to 40,000 humpbacks pass Port Stephens on their way north from May to August then south from September to November.
It is also a celebration of the Port's love for whales - their contribution to the area's natural allure and economic benefits. Pre-pandemic, whales were believed to account for more than $40 million of the Port's $268 million tourism industry.
The human whale formation is organised in large part by Moonshadow-TQC and Imagine Cruises with support from Destination Port Stephens and Bay-based businesses.
Close to 1600 people and 17 dogs helped form the outline of a 120 metre long humpback whale on the beach in July 2019.
To put a stamp on the event's return this year, organisers are hoping even more people turn out to create the outline of a mother and baby humpback whale.
The double formation is in celebration of the huge numbers of humpback calves that are being seen in the Port's waters this whale watching season.
Mr Future said about 3000 calves and their mothers are expected to travel south through Port Stephens in the next four weeks, until mid-October.
"This is my favourite time of the year, when the calves are coming through," Mr Future said. "There are so many baby whales jumping around right now. Just this morning [Monday] we saw four calves jumping together. It was absolutely phenomenal.
"This year we want as many kids as possible to be involved to help form the outline of the baby whale."
There is no cost to be involved in the formation.
Anyone interested in being part of the fun is asked to head to the Fingal Beach surf club - the formation is done on the beach directly in front of the clubhouse - on the day and register between 10am and 11am.
Participants will be moved into formation between 11am and 11.30am. A drone will fly overhead at 12pm to take a photo of the formation.
There will be a number of stalls available to browse on the grass outside the surf club on the day, including from Marine Parks Association, National Parks and Wildlife Service and EcoNetwork Port Stephens.
There will be food and drinks available, and other fun activities.
Marine Parks Association will also have its new fiberglass humpback whale, which sits on a trailer alongside Miggy the white whale at the entry to Nelson Bay, on display.
The association is calling for suggestions to name the whale. Anyone who participates in the formation on October 9 can submit a name for consideration.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
