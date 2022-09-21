Help form the outline of a humpback whale and a baby on Fingal Beach. The fun 'human whale' event pays tribute to the whales that pass Port Stephens each year. There will also be market and information stalls, an opportunity to help name Marine Parks Association's fibreglass humpback, food and a lot of family friendly fun on offer. A drone will snap a photo of the formation at 12pm. Read more on this event here.