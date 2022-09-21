Port Stephens Examiner
Looking for something to do? Here's your guide to upcoming events in Port Stephens

September 21 2022 - 5:00am
The second Farmers Market Raymond Terrace returns to the Rectory on Thursday, September 22.

Farmers Market

September 22: The Rectory, 48 Sturgeon St, Raymond Terrace. Time: From 8.30am.

