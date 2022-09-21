September 22: The Rectory, 48 Sturgeon St, Raymond Terrace. Time: From 8.30am.
Held at the Rectory on the second and fourth Thursday of the month, this farmers market is an opportunity for people to gather, share stories of growing, eat seasonally and buy fresh produce directly from farmers and producers.
September 24: Hunter Region Botanic Gardens. Time: 11am. Cost: Free but bookings essential.
Learn all about native bees from the Hunter Valley Amateur Beekeepers Association. Includes morning tea. Phone (02) 4987 1655 to book.
September 25: Tanilba Bay Foreshore Hall. Time: 10am-2pm.
Aimed at helping normalise conversations around death and dying. Residents can hear from Ruth Boydell, a death doula and end of life educator, Sarah Tolmie from Picaluna Funerals, Dr Marie Shieh on advance care directives, grief counsellor Glenys Key and solicitor Bruce Robinson about estate planning. Read more on this event here.
September 25-October 9: Shoal Bay Country Club. Time: 12pm-2pm. Cost: Free.
Keep the little ones entertained these spring school holidays with activities at Shoal Bay Country Club. There will be a jumping castle, kids disco, projector games and prizes to win each day, plus:
September 25: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-1pm.
Held the second and fourth Sunday of the month. A family outdoor market with a variety of stalls.
September 27: Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace. Time: 5.30pm-8.30pm. Cost: Free.
Enjoy Port Stephens Council's first Sunset Cinema Series as part of the Spring School Holiday Program. Relax on comfy bean bags, eat some popcorn, or grab a bite to eat from local businesses or the food trucks that will be on site. Showing will be Karate Kid.
September 29: Boyd Oval, Medowie. Time: 5.30pm-8.30pm. Cost: Free.
The council's Sunset Cinema Series moves to Medowie. Showing will be Back To The Future.
September 30: Yacaaba Street, Nelson Bay. Time: 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Cost: Free.
Enjoy a cocktail by Lemon Tree Passage Distilling while you admire the public art installations and listen to some live tunes by the Cross Duo. Two Bobs Bakery running a food stall to satisfy your hunger. A Port Stephens Council event to celebrate public art.
October 1: Apex Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 5.30pm-8.30pm. Cost: Free.
The council's Sunset Cinema Series moves to Nelson Bay. Showing will be Jumanji.
October 1: Nelson Bay foreshore, near d'Albora Marina. Time: 4pm-8pm.
Join Homegrown Markets for its lunch of the Marina Market in Nelson Bay. Featuring market stalls, street food and live music.
October 2: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-2pm.
Second-hand tools and clothes to arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes. The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.
October 7: Raymond Terrace Library. Time: 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Cost: Free.
The second event of this series, Friday Flavours, will be held in Raymond Terrace for some family friendly fun. Enjoy some yummy street food by some local food trucks while you admire the public art installation Terrace Reflections and tunes by The Switch Band. There will also be giant games, chalk activities, and a youth space.
October 7: Broughtons at the Bay, Nelson Bay. Time: 6pm-10pm. Cost: $85 per person.
Broughtons at the Bay and Hope Estate come together to host a five course degustation menu event. The menu will be paired with premium Hope Estate wines and beer matchings. Live music and games will keep patrons entertained between courses with some great prizes to be won in each round. Tickets from: www.trybooking.com.
October 9: Valhalla Restaurant Bar, Bobs Farm. Time: 11am-9pm. Cost: Free entry.
The first of Valhalla's annual Oktoberfest celebrations.There will be live music by the OOMPHolics, eclectic market stalls, delicious German style kransky and pretzel platters, Carlsberg beer on tap, souvenir Valhalla steins, pretzel throwing and games. Fancy dress is encouraged. Admission to the festival is free. Book a table by phoning (02) 4982 1446.
October 9: Fingal Beach, near surf club. Time: Registration 10am-11am, formation 11am-12pm. Cost: Free
Help form the outline of a humpback whale and a baby on Fingal Beach. The fun 'human whale' event pays tribute to the whales that pass Port Stephens each year. There will also be market and information stalls, an opportunity to help name Marine Parks Association's fibreglass humpback, food and a lot of family friendly fun on offer. A drone will snap a photo of the formation at 12pm. Read more on this event here.
October 22: Fingal Bay foreshore near surf club. Time: 4pm-8pm.
The twilight market is back for the warmer months. A family friendly market with stalls, delicious food and live music.
