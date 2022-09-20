In a move to get people comfortable with talking about death, a 'Dying to Know' information day is coming to Port Stephens.
Tanilba Bay based funeral celebrant Jamie Forsberg said people often fell ill equipped to act or start a conversation about dying.
"The risk here for us all is that we do not have the knowledge or understanding around how to best support a loved one who is dying, caring or grieving," he said.
He said this sadly meant end-of-life experiences were not aligned with an individual's values or wishes and he hoped the information event could provide clarity to people.
"This is an opportunity to continue to strengthen our collective approach to these important matters," he said.
"We want to create a safe space and atmosphere to start that conversation."
The event will be held in conjunction with Picaluna Funerals and Tilligerry Connect, at the Tanilba Bay Foreshore Hall on Sunday, September 25 from 10am to 2pm.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
