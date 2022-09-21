Good weather blessed the first in what is hoped to become an annual preseason cricket event in Raymond Terrace, one that brings the community together to raise money for charity.
Raymond Terrace District Cricket Club hosted more than 100 cricketers across 16 teams at King Park on Saturday, September 17 for a day of friendly competition.
Raymond Terrace Lions players, their friends and family, plus cricketers from the Nelson Bay Makos, Port Stephens Pythons, Lakeside and other clubs in the area supported the day.
More than $3000 was raised during the inaugural Raymond Terrace Rumble 7s tournament and will be split between the club and Variety - The Children's Charity.
Lions club president Matt Holstein said the day was a "great success" and thanked "sponsors, local businesses, volunteers and teams that supported the event".
More than 30 items were donated by businesses for the fundraising raffle and auction.
A number of Variety Bash cars were on show on Saturday.
The club is now preparing for the fast approaching cricket season, which opens on October 8.
The Lions will host a free cricket skills day at King Park for juniors of all ages and genders from 4pm on Thursday, October 6. Anyone who wishes to participate can show up on the day.
Registrations to play with the Lions is open.
The club is seeking children aged 5 to 16 for its junior teams and boys, girls, men and women of all ages to sign up for its senior sides, which will be entered into first to fifth grade in the Maitland competition.
All abilities are welcomes. Register at play.cricket.com.au.
Inquiries can be made to raymondterracecricketclub@gmail.com.
