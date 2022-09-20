Port Stephens Examiner
Students enjoy last few days of schooling at Tomaree High and hit the HSC study books

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated September 20 2022 - 11:32pm, first published 11:30pm
Tomaree High School leaders Maddie Wilson, Tonaya Hyland, Cooper Lack and Grace Baxter dressed as their future careers as part of their final school celebrations. Picture by Alanna Tomazin

The study notes are open and the countdown is on as Port Stephens year 12 students prepare for the 2022 Higher School Certificate exams.

