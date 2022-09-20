The study notes are open and the countdown is on as Port Stephens year 12 students prepare for the 2022 Higher School Certificate exams.
Tomaree High School captains Cooper Lack and Tonaya Hyland and vice captains Grace Baxter and Maddie Wilson are studying hard ahead of the first exam on October 12.
The exams will end on November 4, running across 18 days, involving 76,000 students, 126 exams and 780 exam centres across NSW and the ACT.
Cooper said he was studying at least three to four hours per day all while trying to soak up the last few moments of his schooling years.
"It's a bit stressful and it's a bit sentimental these last few days, but I'm enjoying them and valuing them that little bit more," he said.
He added he was excited for the future and his goal was to study at Sydney University and become a vet.
"I'm pretty nervous heading into exams because the course I want to get into has a high ATAR, I think it's 98, but I've always wanted to be a vet, I've always loved animals and I want to help them."
Tonaya is studying some strenuous subjects including Physics, Engineering, Extension 1 and 2 Maths, Advanced English and PE.
"The study load is a lot so I try study every day but I'm looking forward to post exams and having a free mind," she said.
She has plans to study either a double degree in Maths and Physics or a degree in Engineering at UNSW or University of Newcastle.
"I'm not sure which one yet I applied for both, but for now I'm enjoying the last few days of school."
She was also thankful COVID had settled down, following two years or turmoil.
"I've had to have weeks off throughout the year because of COVID and that affected my schooling and our prelims last year, so it's been a bit tough having our trials being the first major exam study."
Grace said she was heading into exams feeling "cool, calm and collected".
"I'm not finding it too bad. Once you sort of set a schedule and stick by it, it's not as overwhelming," she said.
Her plan after graduation is to study International Relations and Political Science at the Australian National University. She said it hasn't sunk in yet that she was graduating high school.
"It hasn't really hit me yet that we're full graduating because I guess we still have another two months of work but it's been fun."
Her advice to next year's HSC cohort was: "Anyone doing HSC next year, don't stress, just have a good time".
Maddie said she was also feeling confident heading into the HSC.
"My study load is pretty even, I'm not overloaded which is good," she said. "I think if I put in the work I can get a pretty good result."
She has plans to do a gap year and explore Canada and parts of Australia before heading to university to study a Psychology degree.
The students wanted to thank their teachers, friends and family who have pushed them to pursue their studies.
"It's been a pretty enjoyable last few days of school and our teachers are giving a lot of revision for the HSC but still making our last few days fun," Maddie said.
Once exams are over the students will be able to have a final celebration at their year 12 formal on November 8.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
